About
International Journal of Informatics Technologies (IJIT) is published by Informatics Institute of Gazi University and provides an international multidisciplinary forum for academicians, professionals and experts from different fields of informatics.
IJIT is a quarterly published, free of charge, open access journal and operates an online submission with the peer review system allowing authors to submit articles online and track their progress via its web interface. Papers sent by e-mail are not accepted.
The journal uses double-blind review, which means that both the reviewer and author identities are concealed from the reviewers, and vice versa, throughout the review process. Therefore, articles must be submitted in a form suitable for blind review; personal acknowledgements should be removed. PDF submissions should include the author's details in a separate document. Upon an initial review by Editor-in-Chief, each paper is assigned to at least three independent referees by the relevant section editor.
Authors must ensure that their submitted manuscript is original, has not already been published as a whole or in substantial part elsewhere, and is not currently under consideration by any other journal.
Authors can submit their paper either in Turkish or in English. The papers written in Turkish must also have an English title, abstract and keywords.
The journal’s average editorial process period per manuscript is 90 days.
Aims & Scope
The scope of IJIT covers theoretical and applied studies in the following areas:
- Computer Forensics
- Computer Sciences
- Cyber Security
- Health Informatics
- Informatics Systems
- Management Information Systems
Ethics
The publication of an article in a peer-reviewed journal is an essential building block in the development of a coherent and respected network of knowledge. It is a direct reflection of the quality of work of the author and the institutions that support them. Peer-reviewed articles support and embody the scientific method. It is therefore important to agree upon standards of expected ethical behavior.
IJIT’s ethical standards and some useful information for authors about publication ethics is available via this link.
Abstracting & Indexing
- EBSCO
- Google Scholar
- TUBITAK – ULAKBIM, TR Index
Vol 9, No 3 (2016): International Journal of Informatics Technologies
Table of Contents
|An Examination upon the Crimes Committed on Informatics Summary
|Serkan GÖNEN, Halil İbrahim ULUS, Ercan Nurcan YILMAZ
|229
|Traffic Accident Information Systems
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Hüseyin Serdar GEÇER, Erman COŞKUN, Semih BİTİM, Kamil TAŞKIN
|237
|A Student Attendance System Based On Beacon and Smartphones Equipped With Bluetooth Low Energy Technology
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Cüneyt BAYILMIŞ, Mehmet ÖZDEMİR
|249
|An Application of Wearable Sensors for Cattle in Precision Dairy: Differentiation of Feeding and Rumination Activities
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Mehmet Hilal ÖZCANHAN
|255
|Protein Structure Prediction with Discrete Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Turgay BATBAT, Celal ÖZTÜRK
|263
|Examining the Factors Affecting the Decision to Repurchase Intention from Group-Buying Websites
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Çiğdem ALTIN GÜMÜŞSOY, Ali Can YETEREL
|275
|The Effect of Ubiquitous Learning on Academic Achievement and Motivation in Higher Education: The Case of Human-Computer Interaction Course
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Fatih ERDOĞDU, Sami ŞAHİN
|285
|A Novel Data Encryption Algorithm Design and Implementation in Information Security Scope
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Nurettin TOPALOĞLU, M. Hanefi CALP, Burak TÜRK
|291
|Intranet-Based Information Technology Service Management Application
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Emrah ÇEKİÇ, Mutlu Tahsin ÜSTÜNDAĞ
|303
