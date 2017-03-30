IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:
International Journal of Informatics Technologies (IJIT) has passed the new system. Our new address is http://dergipark.gov.tr/gazibtd. You can submit an article in the specified address.
About
International Journal of Informatics Technologies (IJIT) is published by Informatics Institute of Gazi University and provides an international multidisciplinary forum for academicians, professionals and experts from different fields of informatics.
IJIT is a quarterly published, free of charge, open access journal and operates an online submission with the peer review system allowing authors to submit articles online and track their progress via its web interface. Papers sent by e-mail are not accepted.
The journal uses double-blind review, which means that both the reviewer and author identities are concealed from the reviewers, and vice versa, throughout the review process. Therefore, articles must be submitted in a form suitable for blind review; personal acknowledgements should be removed. PDF submissions should include the author's details in a separate document. Upon an initial review by Editor-in-Chief, each paper is assigned to at least three independent referees by the relevant section editor.
Authors must ensure that their submitted manuscript is original, has not already been published as a whole or in substantial part elsewhere, and is not currently under consideration by any other journal.
Authors can submit their paper either in Turkish or in English. The papers written in Turkish must also have an English title, abstract and keywords.
The journal’s average editorial process period per manuscript is 90 days.
Aims & Scope
The scope of IJIT covers theoretical and applied studies in the following areas:
- Computer Forensics
- Computer Sciences
- Cyber Security
- Health Informatics
- Informatics Systems
- Management Information Systems
Ethics
The publication of an article in a peer-reviewed journal is an essential building block in the development of a coherent and respected network of knowledge. It is a direct reflection of the quality of work of the author and the institutions that support them. Peer-reviewed articles support and embody the scientific method. It is therefore important to agree upon standards of expected ethical behavior.
IJIT’s ethical standards and some useful information for authors about publication ethics is available via this link.
Abstracting & Indexing
- EBSCO
- Google Scholar
- TUBITAK – ULAKBIM, TR Index
Announcements
|No announcements have been published.
|More Announcements...
Vol 10, No 2 (2017): Bilişim Teknolojileri Dergisi
Table of Contents
|Using Biometric Features on Long Distance Videos for Accurate Pedestrian Age Classification
|Omer Faruk İNCE, Ibrahim Furkan İNCE, Jang Sik PARK
|123
|Klasik ve Sezgisel Bulanık İkili Karşılaştırma ile Yazılım Geliştirme Projelerinin Maliyet Tahmini: Uygulama Örneği
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Ayfer BAŞAR
|129
|A Localization and k-Connectivity Detection System for TinyOS based Wireless Sensor Networks
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Vahid Khalilpour AKRAM, Orhan DAĞDEVİREN
|139
|Bulut Tabanlı Mobil Diyabet Kontrol Uygulaması: Mobil Diyabetim
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Pelin YILDIRIM, Fatma BOZYİĞİT, Mehmet Hilal ÖZCANHAN, Semih UTKU
|153
|Veri Analizinde İstatistik mi Veri Madenciliği mi?
|PDF (Türkçe)
|İlkim Ecem EMRE, Çiğdem SELÇUKCAN EROL
|161
|Scrum Metodu Kullanılarak Bir Mobil Uygulama Geliştirme Sürecinin Gerçekleştirilmesi
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Mehmet ELİBOL, Çiğdem SELÇUKCAN EROL
|169
|Büyük Veride Kişi Mahremiyetinin Korunması
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Can EYÜPOĞLU, Muhammed Ali AYDIN, Ahmet SERTBAŞ, Abdül Halim ZAİM, Onur ÖNEŞ
|177
|VARDİYA ÇİZELGELEME PROBLEMİ VE BİR ÖRNEK UYGULAMA
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Tamer EREN, Emre VARLI
|185
|İlişkisel ve İlişkisel Olmayan (NoSQL) Veri Tabanı Sistemleri Mimari Performansının Yönetim Bilişim Sistemleri Kapsamında İncelenmesi
|PDF (Türkçe)
|serdar ÖZTÜRK, Hatice Ediz ATMACA
|199
|Attribute Reduction in Stochastic Information Systems Based On α-Dominance
|EMEL KIZILKAYA AYDOGAN, mihrimah özmen
|211
|AOMDV PROTOKOLÜNDE BLACK HOLE ATAKLARA KARŞI GELİŞTİRİLMİŞ GÜVENLİK UYGULAMASI
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Sinan TOKLU, Aziz AYDIN
|221
|Bilgisayar Kullanıcılarına Yönelik Duygusal İfade Tespiti
|PDF (Türkçe)
|Uğur AYVAZ, Hüseyin GÜRÜLER
|231
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
ISSN: 2147-0715