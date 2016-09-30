213.295 105.460

International Journal of Informatics Technologies (IJIT) is published by Informatics Institute of Gazi University and provides an international multidisciplinary forum for academicians, professionals and experts from different fields of informatics.

IJIT is a quarterly published, free of charge, open access journal and operates an online submission with the peer review system allowing authors to submit articles online and track their progress via its web interface. Papers sent by e-mail are not accepted.

The journal uses double-blind review, which means that both the reviewer and author identities are concealed from the reviewers, and vice versa, throughout the review process. Therefore, articles must be submitted in a form suitable for blind review; personal acknowledgements should be removed. PDF submissions should include the author's details in a separate document. Upon an initial review by Editor-in-Chief, each paper is assigned to at least three independent referees by the relevant section editor.

Authors must ensure that their submitted manuscript is original, has not already been published as a whole or in substantial part elsewhere, and is not currently under consideration by any other journal.

Authors can submit their paper either in Turkish or in English. The papers written in Turkish must also have an English title, abstract and keywords.

The journal’s average editorial process period per manuscript is 90 days.

Aims & Scope

The scope of IJIT covers theoretical and applied studies in the following areas:

Computer Forensics

Computer Sciences

Cyber Security

Health Informatics

Informatics Systems

Management Information Systems

Ethics

The publication of an article in a peer-reviewed journal is an essential building block in the development of a coherent and respected network of knowledge. It is a direct reflection of the quality of work of the author and the institutions that support them. Peer-reviewed articles support and embody the scientific method. It is therefore important to agree upon standards of expected ethical behavior.

IJIT’s ethical standards and some useful information for authors about publication ethics is available via this link.

Abstracting & Indexing

EBSCO

Google Scholar

TUBITAK – ULAKBIM, TR Index

